Stitch Fix (SFIX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Stitch Fix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 in the last 90 days. 56.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

