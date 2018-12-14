Stitch Fix (SFIX) Shares Down 2%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 1,366,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,996,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.55.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

