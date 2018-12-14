Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ASX:SGP traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching A$3.71 ($2.63). 6,805,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.31. Stockland has a twelve month low of A$3.92 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of A$4.98 ($3.53).

Get Stockland alerts:

In other Stockland news, insider Mark Steinert 740,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stockland Co. Ltd (SGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/stockland-co-ltd-sgp-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-14.html.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.