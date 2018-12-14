Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

