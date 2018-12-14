Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $126.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $679,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,249,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $7,096,845. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

