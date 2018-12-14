Stumpf Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

NYSE T opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

