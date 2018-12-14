Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $50,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. AXA grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $938.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr-position-lifted-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to local customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.