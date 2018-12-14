Summit Global Investments Has $8.01 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Tower were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,504 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,522,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,323 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $165.44. 19,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,592. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock valued at $59,006,693. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

