Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.9% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

