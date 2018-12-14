Summit Global Investments Purchases 8,727 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,502 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 1.7% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.73. 6,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,121. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

