Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $248,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

