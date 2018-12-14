Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.04

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 3424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

SNHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $65,408.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $406,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,953.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,523. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,142,000 after purchasing an additional 353,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

