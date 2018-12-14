Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Insider Daniel Fishbein Buys 2,943 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) insider Daniel Fishbein bought 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,738.27.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 386.56, a quick ratio of 361.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of C$44.95 and a twelve month high of C$56.09.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.03000031918795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.71.

WARNING: “Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Insider Daniel Fishbein Buys 2,943 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-insider-daniel-fishbein-buys-2943-shares.html.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.