SunCoke Energy (SXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.68

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company has a market cap of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,487,000 after buying an additional 706,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.