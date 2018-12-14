SunCoke Energy (SXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.68

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,487,000 after buying an additional 706,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SunCoke Energy (SXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.68” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/suncoke-energy-sxc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-8-68.html.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.