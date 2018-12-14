SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

