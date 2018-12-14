SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Stitch Fix Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

SFIX stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

