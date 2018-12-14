Superdry (SDRY) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.53).

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry stock opened at GBX 403.80 ($5.28) on Wednesday. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.