SureRemit Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $27,898.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

