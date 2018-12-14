SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $195.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

