Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.