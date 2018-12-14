T-coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One T-coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, T-coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. T-coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.02307573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00142362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00171324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.10501075 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030796 BTC.

T-coin Coin Profile

T-coin’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. T-coin’s official Twitter account is @talenthon. The official website for T-coin is www.trcplatform.com.

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

