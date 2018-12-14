T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.65. 2,872,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,238. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $704,063.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 442,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,536,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,192 shares of company stock worth $5,880,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.