Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) CEO Sells $606,960.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $606,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRHC stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 247,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,824.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after purchasing an additional 441,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

