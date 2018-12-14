Tailored Brands (TLRD) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

TLRD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,948. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.50 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1,124.70%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

