Tailored Brands (TLRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $812.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after purchasing an additional 826,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,627,000 after buying an additional 272,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,456,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares during the period.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

