Tarena International (TEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. CLSA set a $8.00 price target on Tarena International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

TEDU traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,593. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $380.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

