Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Boosted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,620,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Target by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 671,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,637,000 after buying an additional 442,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,768,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 92,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

