Target Coin (TGT) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a market cap of $501,752.00 and $8.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.02434176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00139788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00172119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.10353315 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

