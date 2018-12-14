TCG BDC (CGBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.07. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 23,525 shares of company stock worth $356,265 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,878 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in TCG BDC by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 611,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

