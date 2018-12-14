TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 258.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 164,305 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $48.87 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

