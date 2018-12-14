Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

NYSE:THW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.72.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

