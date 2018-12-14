Telecom Argentina (TEO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

TEO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.97. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.40 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $37,114,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 109.7% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 762,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $4,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 314.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

