Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) & XPO Logistics (XPO) Financial Review

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 3.04% 9.70% 3.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tempus Applied Solutions and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 1 15 0 2.94

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.70%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and XPO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.10 -$3.12 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.37 $340.20 million $1.95 22.82

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and operations solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory management solutions; and performs e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, warehousing, reverse logistics, storage, factory support, aftermarket support, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, and labeling, as well as supply chain optimization services, such as production flow management. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, manufacturing, technology and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, and agriculture. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

