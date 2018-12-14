TerraForm Power (TERP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TERP. ValuEngine cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. started coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERP opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TerraForm Power has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. TerraForm Power’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in TerraForm Power by 1,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TerraForm Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in TerraForm Power by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,668 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TerraForm Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,059 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in TerraForm Power by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,487 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

