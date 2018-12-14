Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $253.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $264.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $230.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $991.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,227. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the period.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.