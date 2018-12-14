Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Gap Up to $94.54

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.32, but opened at $94.54. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 228656 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240,065 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,210.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,748,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,741,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,077,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/texas-instruments-txn-shares-gap-up-to-94-54.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.