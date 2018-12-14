The Carlyle Group (CG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 59.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $841,519.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 275,990 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 200,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

