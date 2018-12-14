The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake Lessened by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 373,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 314,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 275,990 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,090,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $841,519.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

