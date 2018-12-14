The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,006,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $11,548,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.41.

Shares of KO opened at $49.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,610.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

