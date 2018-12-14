The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.34

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 3982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

