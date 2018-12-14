The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $107.35 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $107,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $71,985,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 433.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,994,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,782 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,792.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,266,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,719,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 973,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,632,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 774,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

AQN opened at $10.85 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

