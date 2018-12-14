The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $97.20 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $97,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-97-20-million-stake-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.