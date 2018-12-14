The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 171,599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $122,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.9% during the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $5,644,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.12.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

