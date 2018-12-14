The Medicines (MDCO) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $19.76. The Medicines shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 3172810 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDCO shares. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Christopher T. Cox bought 50,300 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in The Medicines by 8.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,012,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,258,000 after purchasing an additional 306,343 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in The Medicines by 248.0% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 297,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the third quarter worth $6,275,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Medicines by 797.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Medicines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

