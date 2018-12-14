THEKEY Hits One Day Volume of $135,417.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $135,417.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000726 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

