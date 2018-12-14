Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 91900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thescore Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/thescore-scr-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-22.html.

Thescore Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Thescore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thescore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.