TheStreet Downgrades SEI Investments (SEIC) to C+

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 172,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,571. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,918,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765,987.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,063,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,545. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,500,000 after purchasing an additional 485,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 441,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in SEI Investments by 826.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 420,015 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,768,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.