Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.54 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.54 ($0.35). 3,052,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30 ($0.33).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 34 ($0.44) price objective (down previously from GBX 60 ($0.78)) on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomas Cook Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100.30 ($1.31).

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

In other news, insider Frank Meysman bought 373,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £82,060 ($107,225.92).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Trading 4.9% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/thomas-cook-group-tcg-trading-4-9-higher.html.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.