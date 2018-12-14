Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 37,930 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $237,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.60. 1,592,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.21.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

