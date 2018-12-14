Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 198,190 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $113,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,172,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,680,848,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,036,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,722,843,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,673,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,777,000 after purchasing an additional 195,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,156,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,599. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock worth $3,784,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

